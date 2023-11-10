Original theatrical production set to take stage at Laredo College

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The world premiere of a brand-new theatrical play is getting ready to take the stage at Laredo College this weekend.

“The Coyote in the Stream” is the creation of new LC Theater Director Dave McGinnis -- who wrote and directed the play.

The original production unfolds in a nameless valley where the desert meets the plains, and where a young woman cares for another woman she found unconscious.

But that’s only part of the mystery.

The man behind the idea shares the spark that started it all and how it all came together -- little by little.

McGinnis tells us, “Every writer has what they like. Some writers like relationships, some focus on intellectual ideas. I focus on places. I don’t know why. I got locked into this desert, plains idea and I just started going with it and these characters are kind of born from it, and then, as the actors joined us they brought their own visions, their own personalities and we discussed. "

Opening night is set for Friday, November 10th at 7:30 p.m. at the LC Shoebox Theater located at the Ft. McIntosh Campus.

After that, another showing is scheduled for Saturday at 7:30 p.m. while Sunday will have a matinee showing at 3:00 p.m.

For more information, email david.mcginnis@laredo.edu.

