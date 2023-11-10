Registration underway for Laredo College’s Wintermester and Spring semester

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo College students interested in getting ahead in their academics can register for Wintermester and spring semester.

Wintermester classes start on Dec. 20, and registration started on Nov. 6.

If you are considering joining Laredo College, go ahead and apply at applytexas.org.

You can check out their programs and courses too.

Laredo College has a bunch of options, from associate degrees to certifications in high-demand jobs.

They even offer two bachelor’s degrees in nursing and organizational leadership.

“Maybe Wintermester is not the moment for you, but we do have the opportunity for January, so we have additional courses for January portion, so we invite the students to come on by for us to being able to help them to register for classes,” said Laredo College Director of Recruitment Julio Reyes

For more information, you can contact Laredo College at their website or 956-721-5109.

The courses you take at Laredo College can be transferred to other public state universities.

