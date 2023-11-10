Royal Laserwash providing free car wash to veterans as part of Veteran’s Day celebration

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One car wash in town is honoring local veterans with a free car wash as a small thank you for their service this Veteran’s Day.

The 17th Annual Veteran’s Day Free Car Wash event is open to all veterans, military personnel, and active duty members, good for a free $10 wash.

Royal Laser Car Wash has 5 different locations around town, can be reached at (956) 723-8500, or can be emailed at info@royallaserwash.com.

The event takes place on Saturday, November 11th from 10:00 a.m. through 6:00 p.m.

To learn about how this event got started, Royal Laserwash owner Glenn Ruiz shares what inspired him to give back during Friday’s Noon Show.

