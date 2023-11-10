Shop Local
Water leak and pothole repairs to cause road closures on Calton Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A water leak in central Laredo could affect your lunch hour commute.

On Friday, the Laredo Police Department announced that eastbound traffic at the 200 block of West Calton Road will be closed to the traveling public due to a road project.

According to police, a water leak and pothole spread to the center lane of the road.

City crews are working on repairing the leak; however, it may take six to eight hours.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and take alternate routes.

