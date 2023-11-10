Webb County Jail passes inspection for 15th consecutive year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the 15th year in a row, the Webb County Jail has passed its jail inspection.

The inspection took place last month in October by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in an unannounced visit.

Areas inspected include classification, medical, licensing, and training -- among many others.

The man in charge says it isn’t by chance that the jail is up to standards, but by holding themselves accountable.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says, “That’s what the secret is in passing the inspections, we conduct our own inspections too. The men and women of the sheriff’s office are always prepared because they’re always checking to see, to make sure everything is working properly.”

Sheriff Cuellar says this year’s process was a little different than before since they have previously received high marks.

