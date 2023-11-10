Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Webb County Jail passes inspection for 15th consecutive year

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - For the 15th year in a row, the Webb County Jail has passed its jail inspection.

The inspection took place last month in October by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards in an unannounced visit.

Areas inspected include classification, medical, licensing, and training -- among many others.

The man in charge says it isn’t by chance that the jail is up to standards, but by holding themselves accountable.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says, “That’s what the secret is in passing the inspections, we conduct our own inspections too. The men and women of the sheriff’s office are always prepared because they’re always checking to see, to make sure everything is working properly.”

Sheriff Cuellar says this year’s process was a little different than before since they have previously received high marks.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person killed following collision on Highway 59
Man killed, four hospitalized following head-on collision on Highway 59
Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Multiple vehicle crash reported on Loop 20
Multiple vehicle crash reported on Loop 20
Rebeca Marin, 32, and nine-month old Delilah Lopez
Amber Alert ends with arrest of woman & return of baby
Miguel Cruz
Driver facing 13 charges after colliding into gate at water treatment facility, authorities say

Latest News

Laredo’s Vietnam Veterans Plaza near completion
Programming alert: InvestigateTV will air in place of KGNS News the Early Edition
Programming alert: InvestigateTV will air in place of KGNS News the Early Edition
Webb County Jail passes inspection for 15th consecutive year
Five people injured following three vehicle crash on Highway 83