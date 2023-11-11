Community invited to attend Veteran’s Day parade

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Veteran’s Day, the community is invited to take part in a parade celebrating the veterans who call Laredo home.

The parade is taking place tomorrow at St. Peter’s the Apostle Catholic Church from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

However, the parade will start lining up at 9:30 a.m.

For more information, you can call 956-712-0037.

