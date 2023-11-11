Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

New Orleans hosts Dallas after Doncic’s 44-point showing

Dallas plays the New Orleans Pelicans after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Mavericks’ 144-126 win against the Los Angeles Clippers
Logo
Logo(NBA)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:25 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Dallas Mavericks (7-2, second in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (4-5, 10th in the Western Conference)

New Orleans; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas visits the New Orleans Pelicans after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Mavericks' 144-126 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

New Orleans finished 42-40 overall, 11-5 in Southwest Division action and 27-14 at home a season ago. The Pelicans averaged 8.3 steals, 4.1 blocks and 14.0 turnovers per game last season.

Dallas finished 38-44 overall and 9-7 in Southwest Division action during the 2022-23 season. The Mavericks averaged 16.0 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 36.2 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Pelicans: Trey Murphy III: out (knee), Herbert Jones: day to day (leg), CJ McCollum: out (lung), Naji Marshall: out (knee), Jose Alvarado: out (ankle).

Mavericks: Maxi Kleber: out (illness).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Most Read

Five people involved in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
Five people injured in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
One person killed following collision on Highway 59
Man killed, four hospitalized following head-on collision on Highway 59
KGNS+ says goodbye to Del Mar studios, set to broadcast from new studios on Loop 20
KGNS+ says goodbye to Del Mar studios, set to broadcast from new studios on Loop 20
Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Women can anonymously post about men who they are currently dating or plan to date, hoping to...
‘Are We Dating the Same Guy?’ Facebook groups warn women about potential dates nationwide

Latest News

Jackson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Texas A&M-Commerce after 21-point performance
Tarleton State takes on UNT Dallas following Smith’s 34-point showing
SMU rolls past North Texas 45-21, moves to 6-0 in AAC
Isaac Jones has 18 points, 13 rebounds as Washington St. beats Prairie View 83-65