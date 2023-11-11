Shop Local
UNT Dallas visits Tarleton State following Smith’s 34-point game

By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:07 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UNT Dallas Trailblazers (0-1) at Tarleton State Texans (1-1)

Stephenville, Texas; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State hosts the UNT Dallas Trailblazers after Jakorie Smith scored 34 points in Tarleton State's 82-65 win against the Florida International Panthers.

Tarleton State finished 12-2 at home a season ago while going 17-17 overall. The Texans averaged 21.4 points off of turnovers, 9.3 second-chance points and 6.5 bench points last season.

UNT Dallas finished 0-1 on the road and 0-1 overall last season. The Trailblazers shot 33.9% from the field and 22.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Five people injured in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
Man killed, four hospitalized following head-on collision on Highway 59
KGNS+ says goodbye to Del Mar studios, set to broadcast from new studios on Loop 20
Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
