Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Dynamo advance to conference semifinals with 4-3 shootout win over Real Salt Lake

Griffin Dorsey scored the decisive goal in a 4-3 shootout victory and the Houston Dynamo advanced to the Western Conference semifinals after a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake in the rubber match of the first-round MLS Cup series
Houston Dynamo
Houston Dynamo(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:03 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Griffin Dorsey scored the decisive goal in a 4-3 shootout victory and the Houston Dynamo advanced to the Western Conference semifinals after a 1-1 draw with Real Salt Lake on Saturday in the rubber match of the first-round MLS Cup series.

Houston (15-11-9), the fourth seed in the West, will play No. 8 seed Sporting Kansas City in the conference semifinals. The second-seeded Seattle Sounders host defending champion and No. 3 seed Los Angeles FC in the other semifinal.

Houston took a 1-0 lead into halftime when Corey Baird took a pass from Héctor Herrera and scored in the 28th minute. It was the first career postseason goal for Baird, who spent his first three seasons in the league with Real Salt Lake.

Diego Luna used assists from Bryan Oviedo and Braian Ojeda in the 65th minute to score the equalizer for Real Salt Lake. Both of Luna's two career postseason goals came in this series.

Luna and Danny Musovski, who entered in the 90th, misfired for Real Salt Lake in the shootout. Adalberto Carrasquilla, Thorleifur Úlfarsson and Amine Bassi scored the other shootout goals for the Dynamo.

Steve Clark finished with two saves in regulation play for the Dynamo. Zac MacMath saved four shots in regulation for RSL.

Houton improves to a league-best 10-1-5 in all competitions since the Leagues Cup break.

Real Salt Lake (14-13-8) finished the season with 11 road wins in all competitions. Only the Los Angeles Galaxy, with 13 in 1998, had more wins away from home in a calendar year.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Most Read

Five people involved in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
Five people injured in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
KGNS+ says goodbye to Del Mar studios, set to broadcast from new studios on Loop 20
KGNS+ says goodbye to Del Mar studios, set to broadcast from new studios on Loop 20
One person killed following collision on Highway 59
Man killed, four hospitalized following head-on collision on Highway 59
Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Three people killed following head-on collision in Hebbronville, DPS says
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide

Latest News

Tarleton State rallies from 16-point, 4th-quarter deficit to beat Abilene Christian 31-30
Miller, Wooden lead Southern Utah over Stephen F. Austin 45-17
UT Arlington takes down Texas-Tyler 95-64
Dallas Stars
Wyatt Johnston’s goal and assist lift Stars over Jets 3-2
Roberts, Cryer lead No. 7 Houston past Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 82-50