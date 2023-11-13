Shop Local
Border Patrol agents stationed in south Laredo arrest man with active weapons warrant

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo South Border Patrol Agents arrest two people attempting to cross into the country illegally.

When the two individuals were taken in for processing, records showed one man had an active warrant out of Illinois for a weapon offense.

The man, identified as 42-year-old Hector Patino-Hurtado, was taken to the Webb County Jail.

For more headlines. click here.

Five people injured in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
KGNS+ says goodbye to Del Mar studios, set to broadcast from new studios on Loop 20
$2 million in marijuana caught at I-35 checkpoint
Laredo Police Department send condolonces to Austin PD
$2 million in marijuana caught at I-35 checkpoint