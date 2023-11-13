City of Laredo Health Department seeing increase in flu and Covid-19 cases

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo Health Department is seeing an uptick in illnesses in our community.

According to the health department, from Oct. 1 to Nov. 4, the city has reported 349 flu A cases and 358 flu b cases.

Meanwhile, a total of 248 Covid-19 cases were reported with 15 hospitalizations.

The city reminds the community to get vaccinated for the flu and Covid-19.

For those without insurance coverage, the cost of vaccination is minimal. Children aged between six months and eighteen years can receive the vaccine for just $10, while adults can get vaccinated at no cost. Individuals with insurance are encouraged to explore vaccination options through their primary healthcare providers or local pharmacies.

For scheduling appointments and eligibility regarding the updated COVID-19 vaccines, please call the Laredo Health immunizations team at (956) 795-4906, (956) 795-4640, (956) 795-4933, (956) 727-6966.

