City of Laredo weighs in on justices’ ruling in Campos vs. Rangel case

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The Fourth Court of Appeals handed down a decision in the Daisy Campos-Rodriguez versus Ricardo “Richie” Rangel case relating to the District 2 City Council race that took place November 2022.

The justices ruled in favor of Rangel and said he had won the election.

Now that this ruling has been handed down, KGNS News reached out to the City of Laredo to ask what is next.

According to Laredo Mayor Doctor Victor Trevino, they are currently reviewing the case.

Mayor Trevino said that city attorney Zone Nyguen is working on what part the city plays legally.

Since the case is now expected to go to a higher court at this point.

Trevino said an action from the city is more than likely to come once that happens; in the meantime, Daisy Campos Rodriguez remains in the role.

“We can’t anticipate anything, we can’t determine anything until the court tell us what their legal decisions are,” said Dr. Trevino. “As the way we are going to proceed, the 10 days will be the time allotted to proceed for Ms. Rodriguez to file any motion, if they are going to be filed and then, depending on that, we’ll see on what other indications or courses they will give us.”

The Texas Court has been reviewing this case for almost a year.

Councilwoman Campos-Rodriguez has 10 days to file an appeal.

