Dr. Pepper releases limited edition pop with actual peppers

(CNN) - If you are a fan of Dr. Pepper, what if it had actual peppers in it?

The brand’s newest carbonated concoction, ‘Doctor Pepper Hot Take’ puts a fiery spin on popular pop by adding spicy peppers.

The limited edition launched on Wednesday.

It is not available in stores and will only be around while supplies last.

