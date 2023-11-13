Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Dr. Pepper releases limited edition pop with actual peppers

By CNN
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you are a fan of Dr. Pepper, what if it had actual peppers in it?

The brand’s newest carbonated concoction, ‘Doctor Pepper Hot Take’ puts a fiery spin on popular pop by adding spicy peppers.

The limited edition launched on Wednesday.

It is not available in stores and will only be around while supplies last.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Fourth Court of Appeals rules in favor of Ricardo Rangel
Five people involved in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
Driver involved in three vehicle crash in Zapata County identified
Five people involved in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
Five people injured in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
Guadalupe Madrigal, 54
Man wanted for lewd acts with a minor arrested at Laredo port of entry
There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.
Man in serious condition following crash on Mines Road

Latest News

The site of a fire is shown under Interstate 10, in an aerial view, Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in...
Arson likely caused fire that damaged vital artery of Los Angeles freeway, governor says
Dr. Pepper releases limited edition pop with actual peppers
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Paul Pelosi testifies in trial against man accused of attacking him with a hammer
Palestinians look for survivors following an Israeli airstrike in Khan Younis, southern Gaza...
Medics and patients, including babies, stranded as battles rage around Gaza hospitals