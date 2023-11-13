Driver involved in three vehicle crash in Zapata County succumbs to injuries, authorities say

ZAPATA COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - The driver involved in a multiple vehicle collision Friday morning succumbed to his injuries over the weekend.

The three vehicle crash was reported on Nov. 10, 2023, at around 5 a.m. on Highway 83and mile marker 746.

According to DPS, a white Ford pick up was traveling southbound when the driver somehow lost control and went onto the northbound lane colliding into a red Ford pickup truck.

Moments after the crash, a gray Toyota SUV traveling southbound struck the white Ford pickup.

DPS confirmed that the driver of the white Ford pickup truck identified as Roel Gonzalez, 33, a resident of Falcon, Texas was transported to a San Antonio hospital and was pronounced dead at a San Antonio hospital on Sunday, Nov. 12.

The other individuals involved in the crash were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

