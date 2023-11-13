Fourth Court of Appeals rules in favor of Ricardo Rangel

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The Fourth Court of Appeals hands down a decision on Monday, Nov. 13, 2023, in the Daisy Campos-Rodriguez versus Ricardo “Richie” Rangel case relating to the District 2 City Council race that took place November 2022.

Back in January 2023, Rodriguez filed an appeal in the ruling made by visiting Judge Susan Reed during the trial case.

The three panel justices began reviewing the case in July 2023.

In two separate opinions, justices ruled in favor of Rangel saying, “We conclude that the true outcome of the Nov. 8, 2022, election for Laredo Council District II was that Richie received more votes than Daisy, and Richie won the election.”

