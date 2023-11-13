Fourth Court of Appeals rules in favor of Ricardo ‘Richie’ Rangel

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After months of waiting for an answer, the Fourth Court of appeals handed down its ruling on the appeals case filed in the Daisy Campos Rodriguez vs. Ricardo ‘Richie’ Rangel case.

In two separate rulings, the three-panel Fourth Court of Appeals justices ruled that Ricardo “Richie” Rangel is the true councilmember of district two.

In the majority opinion by Justices Patricia Alvarez and Sandee Marion, they disagreed with the four points Daisy Campos Rodriguez was arguing including:

· Discrediting the testimony from Webb County Elections Administrator Jose Luis Castillo.

· Arguing against votes made by voters who claimed they did not remember how they voted.

· Votes by those who did not live in the district.

· Which election results should be considered as final.

Rangel said he never gave up hope and had full confidence in his attorneys.

“I’ll be honest, I knew that my attorneys did their job, they did their investigation, they did what they had to do,” said Rangel. “I was sure that every job they did every sentence, every question they asked, it was the right question.”

Rangel’s attorney Martha Cigarroa said it’s time for Daisy Campos Rodriguez to step aside.

“We now have a trial court opinion and two court of appeals opinions to support that Mr. Rangel is the councilmember. She needs to do the right thing and go away,” said Cigarroa.

As for where Daisy Campos Rodriguez goes from here, her attorney Roberto Balli said his client is not giving up.

“Well right now, we’ve looked at the opinion and obviously we don’t agree with the decision of the court of appeals; however, there is a rehearing that’s available with the court, so we’re requesting a hearing with the full court,” said Balli.

According to the Fourth Court of Appeals, Campos Rodriguez has ten days to file that appeal with no extensions to be granted.

