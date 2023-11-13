Shop Local
Laredo Police Department sends condolences to Austin PD after officer shooting

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After an Austin Police Officer, along with two others, was killed during an incident on Saturday Morning, the Laredo Police Department took to social media to send their condolences to the men and women of the Austin Police Department.

The department posted a statement on Facebook on Saturday, adding that they are sending their well wishes for a speedy recovery to the second officer who is getting treatment at the hospital.

The post went on to say that they wish for people to come together and to keep the brave officers, their loved ones, and all law enforcement officers in their “thoughts and prayers”.

