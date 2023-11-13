Man in serious condition following crash on Mines Road

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A 27-year-old man is in serious condition following a car crash on Mines Road over the weekend.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon near Mines Road and Rancho Viejo.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, a 27-year-old driver crashed into an object and was thrown from his vehicle.

The man was taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.