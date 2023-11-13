Shop Local
Man in serious condition following crash on Mines Road

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A 27-year-old man is in serious condition following a car crash on Mines Road over the weekend.

The crash happened on Saturday afternoon near Mines Road and Rancho Viejo.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, a 27-year-old driver crashed into an object and was thrown from his vehicle.

The man was taken to Doctors Hospital in serious condition.

