Rainy days and Mondays

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After a very cool and rainy weekend, we are going to be continuing that trend but rest assured, the sun will come out tomorrow!

On Monday we started very wet and rainy in the upper 50s but that humidity made it feel warmer than what it actually is.

Temperatures will get near the mid-60s on Monday but we will start to increase as we head into Tuesday.

Overnight things will get back down into the 50s but we will warm up on Tuesday to the low 70s with sunny skies.

On Wednesday we will warm up to the mid-70s and things will get a little warmer on Thursday.

By Friday we’re in the 80s.

Once we get to the weekend, we’ll see sunny skies in the upper 70s.

From the looks of it, we could see a warm Thanksgiving holiday, but only time will tell.

