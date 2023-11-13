Shop Local
White House releases plan to grow radio spectrum access, with possible benefits for internet, drones

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Bear, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:08 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House on Monday announced a strategy to potentially expand the availability of radio spectrum needed for cell phones, satellites, navigation, space travel and other emerging technologies.

The increasingly digitized and mobile economy has put pressure on the available range of frequencies used for wireless communication. The spectrum is also vital for national security and responding to disasters.

“We all understand the spectrum is crowded, demand is growing fast,” said Arati Prabhakar, director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy. “This is a way to break through the limitations of today.”

The strategy will help to coordinate and guide how spectrum is allocated by the Federal Communications Commission, an independent government agency.

The National Telecommunications Information Administration will perform a two-year study on how to possibly repurpose 2,786 megahertz of spectrum, which could be used for wireless broadband, drones, and satellites. There will also be coordination among government agencies, encouragement of innovation in the sector and workforce development as part of the strategy.

