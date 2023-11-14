Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

12th Annual Hiring Red, White, and You! veteran job fair arrives to Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As part of a state-wide initiative to help veterans land their next job, veterans in Laredo were invited to a special job fair.

The 12th annual Hiring Red, White, and You! event made its way to the Falcon Bank Center on Tuesday morning where veterans were given priority access.

The job fair aims to connect transitioning service members, military spouses, and their family members to employers.

Organizers of the event describe veterans as ideal employees since their skills translate well to the workplace.

Workforce Solutions for South Texas Executive Director Rogelio Trevino says, “During their service training, they are taught the importance of commitment, adaptability--they are able to adapt to different events, different environments. They are also very disciplined. When they are told the job starts at 8 in the morning, they are here by 7:30 because they know the importance of punctuality, the importance of working on a team.”

For those that couldn’t make it this morning, Workforce Solutions say they can help at their office any day of the week...Or through their online services.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people involved in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
Driver involved in three vehicle crash in Zapata County identified
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Fourth Court of Appeals rules in favor of Ricardo Rangel
There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.
Man in serious condition following crash on Mines Road
Laredo Police Department sends condolences to Austin PD
Laredo Police Department sends condolences to Austin PD after officer shooting
Laredo Border Patrol agents arrest man with active weapons warrant
Border Patrol agents stationed in south Laredo arrest man with active weapons warrant

Latest News

Cigarroa High School adds new building
American Red Cross Laredo Branch in dire need of volunteers
Cigarroa High School adds new building
Cigarroa High School adds new building
Support Laredo businesses during Small Business Saturday
Eagle Pass officials: Difficult to prepare for the unknown
Federal judge extends border wire cut ban by 14 days