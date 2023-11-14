12th Annual Hiring Red, White, and You! veteran job fair arrives to Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As part of a state-wide initiative to help veterans land their next job, veterans in Laredo were invited to a special job fair.

The 12th annual Hiring Red, White, and You! event made its way to the Falcon Bank Center on Tuesday morning where veterans were given priority access.

The job fair aims to connect transitioning service members, military spouses, and their family members to employers.

Organizers of the event describe veterans as ideal employees since their skills translate well to the workplace.

Workforce Solutions for South Texas Executive Director Rogelio Trevino says, “During their service training, they are taught the importance of commitment, adaptability--they are able to adapt to different events, different environments. They are also very disciplined. When they are told the job starts at 8 in the morning, they are here by 7:30 because they know the importance of punctuality, the importance of working on a team.”

For those that couldn’t make it this morning, Workforce Solutions say they can help at their office any day of the week...Or through their online services.

