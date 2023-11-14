18th annual Mission Give Laredo at Sames Kia

Shop Local
By Roger Uvalle
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Sames Kia in Laredo is set to host the 18th Annual Mission Give Laredo on Saturday, November 18 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event, taking place at 6621 San Dario Avenue, is a dedicated donation drive aimed at supporting the work of Bethany House of Laredo.

Donations of bottled water, jackets, non-perishable food items, toiletries, personal hygiene products, blankets, and gently used clothing in good condition are welcomed and encouraged.

In addition to these tangible items, Mission Give Laredo will also be accepting monetary donations.

