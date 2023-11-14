Shop Local
American Red Cross Laredo Branch in dire need of volunteers(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:45 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A non-profit organization that helps others through hardships is in dire need of do-gooders to continue its mission.

The American Red Cross Laredo Branch is currently in the process of recruiting volunteers who would be interested in helping victims of house fires, flooding or other type of natural disasters.

So far, the organization has about eight volunteers in Laredo, but they are hoping to recruit up to 200 volunteers to be able to continue programs that assist community members in need.

Judith Mena, the disaster program manager said they are looking for helpful hands for its annual Sound the Alarm campaign that’s scheduled for March.

The initiative aims to install 400 smoke alarms in one day.

Mena said that they are hoping to build a strong team to be able to assist more families in the community.

If you would like to become a volunteer, you can call 956-552-3509 or click here.

