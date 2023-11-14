Caught on camera: Plane plows through fence and crashes into car north of Dallas

DALLAS, TX (KGNS) - Federal officials are investigating what caused a plane to run off the runway and through a fence at an airport north of Dallas.

New cell phone video from a young man riding his bike nearby shows the scary moments when the plane broke through the fence missing the cyclists by inches.

The plane eventually crashed into a car driving down the street.

The young man said he was watching planes and just happened to be right there.

At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital.

The FAA leads the investigation.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.