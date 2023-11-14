City of Laredo announces changes for paisano travelers this holiday season

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A few changes are coming to accommodate paisanos travelers this holiday season.

Officials with the City of Laredo Convention and Visitor’s Bureau say that because of system changes in Mexico, travelers are completing more of the process online.

As a result, there has been a decrease in the number of people stopping at the Paisano Rest Stop on mile marker 13.

The trend for paisanos to travel in caravans also contributed to the decision for changes, but the city says they are still committed to making it a smooth experience -- by focusing their efforts at different locations.

Laredo Convention & Visitor’s Bureau Director Aileen Ramos says, “We’re going to continue having services. We’re going to have our operation at the arena on the 18th, the whole day and a caravan is going to leave on the 19th. There’s another caravan leaving the Outlets on the 15th, so for those that wish to be part of those groups, there’s those two options.”

Officials say that they picked those dates because they see the most traffic the weekend before Christmas.

