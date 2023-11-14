City of Laredo Health Department weighs in on World Diabetes Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo is seeing an increase in people with diabetes this year than in previous years, that’s according to a recent study conducted by the Texas Health Institute.

On Tuesday, Laredo health officials released the latest statistics as well as information on how to keep you and your family members healthy.

Jose Luis Moreno is a Laredoan who was diagnosed with diabetes five years ago.

Moreno said that it affected him in more ways than anticipated, especially his body.

According to Moreno, whenever he does not have his medication, he starts to feel sick and sometimes even passes out.

Like Moreno, many others in the United States suffer from this medical condition.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, diabetes is a long-lasting health condition that affects your body, and it can affect anyone from kids, adults, and even pets.

In the U.S. more than 37 million adults have diabetes, and this condition is the eighth leading cause of death in the United States.

In the past 20 years, the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes has more than doubled.

Homero Cantu from the City of Laredo Health Department is one of the many health experts who is raising awareness on this health condition that as of now has no cure.

Cantu said the City of Laredo is no stranger to these cases.

“Around the community here in Laredo, we have 40,000 people with diabetes. And with 40,000 people, there’s another big thing to think about is how many people actually they don’t have that illness,” said Cantu.

Out of 40,000 people, 95 percent of them have type two diabetes, and five percent have type one diabetes.

Cantu said there are some recommendations that people who have diabetes must be aware of.

“The key is the control that’s why you need to control your sugar levels. If it’s more than 126 you need to do something,” said Cantu. You need to go to your doctor and talk about getting a medication, of course you need to change your habit, maybe you need to take medication, of course you need to start doing your exercises.

Although medical experts continue to raise awareness on this health condition, Moreno hopes that those with diabetes do all they can to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

