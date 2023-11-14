City of Laredo looks to charter in regards to District 2 election case

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Fallout continues from the decision handed down by the Fourth Court of Appeals in the case involving the District 2 city council election.

However, city officials are looking to one city document for guidance.

On Monday morning, the three-judge panel issued a ruling in Ricardo “Richie” Rangel’s favor and declared him the rightful winner of that election.

Among the questions being asked is what will happen to that seat when and if Rangel takes his place among council and how that will affect him.

City officials are clarifying some of the questions on the minds of many residents and say the city charter has some of those answers.

City of Laredo Public Information Manager Noraida Negron tells us, “According to our city attorney’s office and our city charter, the person that is in this position, whether they’re being removed or the other person comes in, it will still count as a full term. Therefore, if they would like to run again for the next term, they can only do so one more time. That will be it.”

Attorney Robert Balli, representing Daisy Campos-Rodriguez, says they plan to request a rehearing with the full court.

In the meantime, city officials say that until the final disposition of all appeals is made, the execution of the district court’s judgment remains suspended and Campos-Rodriguez will remain as the District 2 council member.

