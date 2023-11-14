Shop Local
Cloudy with a chance of sun

By Yolanda Villarreal
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After four days of enduring wet and gloomy conditions, the sun has finally come out and graced us with warmer conditions.

On Tuesday, we started our day a little cloudy and cool in the upper 50s, but temperatures will hit a high of about 72 degrees.

As we head into Wednesday, we will be sunny with a high of 75 with little cloud coverage.

Things will continue to warm up on Thursday to a high of 76 degrees and lows in the 50s.

By Friday we’re looking to be the warmest at 81 degrees.

Things will dip back down to the mid-70s by Saturday and then Sunday we’ll drop to the 60s.

As we look to our future-cast to our Thanksgiving holiday, we are anticipating to see a possible cold front that could hit south Texas by Wednesday of next week.

Only time will tell how cold we will get.

