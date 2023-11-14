Shop Local
Commissioners approve construction company for upcoming health clinic

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A long-awaited project from Webb County is finally making its groundbreaking and, officials hope, will provide a sigh of relief to residents who live in south Laredo, including the cities of Rio Bravo and El Cenizo.

On Monday morning, Commissioners Court decided to move forward with Summit Construction to help build the county’s upcoming public health center.

Commissioner Jesse Gonzalez says that the four-acre land was donated by a local landowner and the clinic will offer many services that will include mental health assistance and even food distributions.

Commissioner Gonzalez added, “It did come back as 2 million dollars over budget to what we had originally planned at $4.6 million from the federal grant. We heard from the legal department that we can use other federal grant money, so we are going to cover the shortfall to be able to pursue this project that is needed.” Commissioner Gonzalez also said, “This is going to be an emergency shelter, it’s going to be included in these emergency shelter capabilities with showers, a full kitchen if needed to be able to house anyone that needs it.”

Commissioner Gonzalez says the health center will be on Highway 83 and is set to break ground in December with its completion by next year, in 2024.

