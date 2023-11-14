Federal judge extends border wire cut ban by 14 days

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal judge has decided to extend the temporary order preventing Border Patrol agents from cutting Texas concertina wire on the border for an additional 14 days. The initial deadline for this measure was set to expire on November 13 at 9:30 a.m.

The decision to extend the deadline allowed the court more time to thoroughly consider the arguments and evidence presented by both parties involved. As a result, Border Patrol agents are prohibited from cutting through the state concertina wire during this extended period. This means that they cannot free migrants or take them into custody if they become entangled in the wire.

The legal battle was initiated when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration in October, alleging that Border Patrol was destroying state property by assisting migrants who illegally crossed into the state. The lawsuit gained traction after Eagle Pass officials declared a state of emergency in response to increased migrant crossings through their town.

The Texas Military Department took a proactive stance by allocating $11 million to deploy 70,000 rolls of concertina wire to impede the flow of migrants into the country. This measure was part of Operation Lone Star, a comprehensive strategy orchestrated by the governor to address border security concerns.

A final decision on the matter is expected later this month.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.