Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Federal judge extends border wire cut ban by 14 days

By Lisely Garza
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:56 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal judge has decided to extend the temporary order preventing Border Patrol agents from cutting Texas concertina wire on the border for an additional 14 days. The initial deadline for this measure was set to expire on November 13 at 9:30 a.m.

The decision to extend the deadline allowed the court more time to thoroughly consider the arguments and evidence presented by both parties involved. As a result, Border Patrol agents are prohibited from cutting through the state concertina wire during this extended period. This means that they cannot free migrants or take them into custody if they become entangled in the wire.

The legal battle was initiated when Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued the Biden administration in October, alleging that Border Patrol was destroying state property by assisting migrants who illegally crossed into the state. The lawsuit gained traction after Eagle Pass officials declared a state of emergency in response to increased migrant crossings through their town.

The Texas Military Department took a proactive stance by allocating $11 million to deploy 70,000 rolls of concertina wire to impede the flow of migrants into the country. This measure was part of Operation Lone Star, a comprehensive strategy orchestrated by the governor to address border security concerns.

A final decision on the matter is expected later this month.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people involved in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
Driver involved in three vehicle crash in Zapata County identified
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Fourth Court of Appeals rules in favor of Ricardo Rangel
There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.
Man in serious condition following crash on Mines Road
Laredo Police Department sends condolences to Austin PD
Laredo Police Department sends condolences to Austin PD after officer shooting
Laredo Border Patrol agents arrest man with active weapons warrant
Border Patrol agents stationed in south Laredo arrest man with active weapons warrant

Latest News

American Red Cross Laredo Branch in dire need of volunteers
Cigarroa High School adds new building
Cigarroa High School adds new building
Support Laredo businesses during Small Business Saturday
City of Laredo Health Department weighs in on World Diabetes Day