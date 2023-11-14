Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip

Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Guest turns $5 bet into more than $1.3M after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip(IGTJackpots via X/Twitter)
By FOX5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A lucky slots player in Las Vegas recently struck it big.

According to IGT Jackpots, the player was on the Las Vegas Strip when they won big off a $5 bet.

That $5 won the unnamed winner more than $1.3 million.

In a post shared by IGT on X, the unidentified player won a $1,384,491.52 jackpot while playing the Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s Slots.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people involved in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
Driver involved in three vehicle crash in Zapata County identified
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Fourth Court of Appeals rules in favor of Ricardo Rangel
There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.
Man in serious condition following crash on Mines Road
Laredo Police Department sends condolences to Austin PD
Laredo Police Department sends condolences to Austin PD after officer shooting
Laredo Border Patrol agents arrest man with active weapons warrant
Border Patrol agents stationed in south Laredo arrest man with active weapons warrant

Latest News

Families and supporters of the around 240 people being held hostage by Hamas started a protest...
Israeli families march to demand government bring hostages home
Louisiana Tech police responded to reports of a stabbing on campus just after 9 a.m. on Monday,...
Woman injured in Louisiana Tech University stabbings dies, officials say
A man accused of a mass shooting at a Colorado supermarket in 2021 pleaded not guilty by reason...
Suspect in Colorado supermarket shooting that killed 10 pleads not guilty
The Good Side: Breaking Down Barriers & Feeding the Hungry
The Good Side: Breaking Down Barriers & Feeding the Hungry
The Good Side: Breaking Down Barriers & Feeding the Hungry