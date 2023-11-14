Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to vehicle theft case

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man believed to be tied to a vehicle theft case.

The Laredo Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force posted of a picture of a man they say is anted for questioning in relation to the theft of a grey 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 RTX.

The incident was reported on Nov. 7, 2023 at the 4300 block of Salinas Avenue.

If you have any information on the individual’s identity or whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.

Police ask that you reference #23-1061 when submitting your tips.

You may be eligible for a cash reward.

