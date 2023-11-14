Shop Local
Laredo Police need your help identifying man tied to theft case

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities need your help locating a man who is wanted in relation to a theft case.

The theft was reported on Aug. 7, 2023 at the 4300 block of Pan American Boulevard.

Laredo Police posted a picture of the man they say might be tied to the theft of a 2016 white Wabash Trailer.

They are asking the community to come forward if they have any information on the man’s identity or whereabouts.

You can call 956-795-2800 or 956-727-TIPS.

They ask that you reference #23-760 when submitting your tips. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

All calls will remain anonymous.

