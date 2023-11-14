Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Michigan judge says Trump stays on primary ballot, rejecting challenge under insurrection clause

Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd at a campaign rally Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in...
Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd at a campaign rally Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Claremont, N.H.(AP Photo/Reba Saldanha)
By The Associated Press and COREY WILLIAMS and NICHOLAS RICCARDI Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — A Michigan judge ruled Tuesday that former President Donald Trump will remain on the state’s primary ballot, dealing a blow to the effort to stop Trump’s candidacy with a Civil War-era Constitutional clause.

Court of Claims Judge James Redford rejected arguments that Trump’s role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol meant the court had to declare him ineligible for the presidency.

Redford wrote that, because Trump followed state law in qualifying for the primary ballot, he cannot remove the former president. Additionally, he said, it should be up to Congress to decide whether Trump is disqualified under a section of the U.S. Constitution’s 14th Amendment that bars from office a person who “engaged in insurrection.”

“The judicial action of removing a candidate from the presidential ballot and prohibiting them from running essentially strips Congress of its ability to ‘by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such a disability,’” Redford wrote.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people involved in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
Driver involved in three vehicle crash in Zapata County identified
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Fourth Court of Appeals rules in favor of Ricardo Rangel
There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.
Man in serious condition following crash on Mines Road
Laredo Police Department sends condolences to Austin PD
Laredo Police Department sends condolences to Austin PD after officer shooting
Laredo Border Patrol agents arrest man with active weapons warrant
Border Patrol agents stationed in south Laredo arrest man with active weapons warrant

Latest News

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints
Oliver Anthony performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at...
Oliver Anthony announces 2024 world tour
FILE -- Actor Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry this week.
‘I’ll never forget you’: Matt LeBlanc opens up about ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry’s death
Alabama police said a 5-year-old girl died after she was found in a laundry hamper.
5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say