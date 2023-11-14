Shop Local
Santa Claus coming to Outlet Shoppes this Friday

File photo: Outlet Shoppes Christmas Tree lighting ceremony
File photo: Outlet Shoppes Christmas Tree lighting ceremony(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Boys and girls better watch out because Santa Claus is coming to town and he will be making a stop at the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo this Friday.

Kids are invited to welcome jolly old Saint Nick as he makes his way from the North Pole all the way to the Gateway City.

There will be plenty of activities for families and kids of all ages.

The festivities will get underway at 6 p.m.

