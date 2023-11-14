Santa Claus coming to Outlet Shoppes this Friday

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Boys and girls better watch out because Santa Claus is coming to town and he will be making a stop at the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo this Friday.

Kids are invited to welcome jolly old Saint Nick as he makes his way from the North Pole all the way to the Gateway City.

There will be plenty of activities for families and kids of all ages.

The festivities will get underway at 6 p.m.

