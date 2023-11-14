Support Laredo businesses during Small Business Saturday

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - With the holiday shopping season just around the corner, the City of Laredo is reminding consumers to shop small by supporting local businesses.

The Laredo Chamber of Commerce and the City of Laredo held a press conference to call attention to the importance of Small Business Saturday.

The annual holiday shopping tradition takes place after Black Friday and reminds holiday shoppers to support small businesses in order to create and retain local jobs while enhancing our economy.

Monica Martinez, the executive director of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce says that these businesses work really hard to keep their operations afloat and they rely on the community’s support to make a living.

“A lot of our small businesses are family owned businesses, they are successful because of the hard work that is built through those generational opportunities that they have created so yes it’s a big event so we want everyone to support them,” said Martinez.

This year’s Small Business Saturday will be on Nov. 25.

It was first observed in 2010 to follow Black Friday where consumers shop at big box retailers.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.