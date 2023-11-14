United Longhorns moving on to area round

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The United Longhorns will be moving onto the area round after their back-and-forth affair with San Antonio’s Taft Raiders.

The Longhorns would use a monster night from Atzel Chavez to move on as the senior quarterback refused for this to be his final high school game throwing for 318 yards to go with five touchdowns and most importantly no interceptions.

The defense would do their part, especially over the final two and a half quarters keeping the Raiders to just 28 points.

Now it will be a battle of Laredo versus the Valley on Saturday afternoon in Corpus as United gets set to face off against San Benito.

The Longhorns and Greyhounds will take over the turf at Buccaneer Stadium in a neutral site game that will kick off at 1 p.m.

United is hoping to move on and get another crack at the third round but it will mean taking down a good San Benito squad.

