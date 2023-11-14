Urdiales signs with University of Southwest

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s a dream come true for a Laredo athlete as he signs on the dotted line to continue his career on the green.

Brandon Urdiales is headed west as he’ll be swinging the sticks for the University of the Southwest over in Hobbs, New Mexico.

It was big for Uridales to get this decision taken care of early on as he gets set to focus on his senior season with the Alexander Bulldogs

The Laredoan is excited to not only get to continue playing golf but about new adventures as well.

“What am I expecting, not much just a good education and hopefully make some new friends along the way. My family, they feel proud, and I feel proud of myself, and I’d like to thank them for getting me this far on this journey,” said Uridales.

A big congratulations to Uridales and his family.

The young man plans to study sports management while playing for the Mustangs.

