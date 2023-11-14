Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Walmart, Costco and other companies rethink self-checkout after complaints

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer...
Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer errors and shoplifting.(Syda Productions via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:23 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’re not a fan of self-checkout lanes at the grocery store, you’re not alone.

But it’s not just customers who don’t like it – some major companies are rethinking their use of the technology.

In the United States, Walmart, Costco, Wegmans, and other chains have revised their self-checkout strategies.

Booths, a British supermarket chain, said it’s removing self-checkout stations in all but two of its 28 stores.

The chain’s managing director said customers have complained that the machines are slow, unreliable, and impersonal.

Customers also sometimes have difficulty identifying fruits and vegetables, and there are delays for products like alcohol that require age verification.

Retailers said they have found self-checkout leads to higher merchandise losses from customer errors and shoplifting.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people involved in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
Driver involved in three vehicle crash in Zapata County identified
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Fourth Court of Appeals rules in favor of Ricardo Rangel
There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.
Man in serious condition following crash on Mines Road
Laredo Police Department sends condolences to Austin PD
Laredo Police Department sends condolences to Austin PD after officer shooting
Laredo Border Patrol agents arrest man with active weapons warrant
Border Patrol agents stationed in south Laredo arrest man with active weapons warrant

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump greets the crowd at a campaign rally Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in...
Michigan judge says Trump stays on primary ballot, rejecting challenge under insurrection clause
Oliver Anthony performs during Louder Than Life Music Festival on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, at...
Oliver Anthony announces 2024 world tour
FILE -- Actor Matt LeBlanc paid tribute to his late "Friends" co-star Matthew Perry this week.
‘I’ll never forget you’: Matt LeBlanc opens up about ‘Friends’ co-star Matthew Perry’s death
Alabama police said a 5-year-old girl died after she was found in a laundry hamper.
5-year-old girl dies after being found in home’s laundry hamper, police say