WorkForce Solutions holds ‘Red White and You!’ Job Fair

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Local veterans interested in a new line of work have an opportunity to take part in a job fair going on Tuesday.

As part of that initiative, Workforce Solutions for South Texas is hosting the 12th annual “Hiring Red, White, and You!” job fair.

The fair aims to remind veterans in our community that they have a place to go to if times are tough.

Those looking for a new job will have plenty of options available in a variety of fields.

The event is taking place Tuesday, Nov. 14 at the Falcon Bank Center on McPherson Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

