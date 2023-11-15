Shop Local
Brighter Skies, A Bit Warmer

By Richard Berler
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The storm system that brought our several days of rain has moved to our east, allowing for drier air to gradually clear our skies. With a bit more sunshine, temperatures will rise higher into the 70′s on Wednesday. Warmer air that reached the northern Great Plains today will be pressed further south by Friday with highs reaching above 80. The next change in our weather will be late Monday as a colder airmass arrives from the north.

