Brighter Skies, A Bit Warmer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The storm system that brought our several days of rain has moved to our east, allowing for drier air to gradually clear our skies. With a bit more sunshine, temperatures will rise higher into the 70′s on Wednesday. Warmer air that reached the northern Great Plains today will be pressed further south by Friday with highs reaching above 80. The next change in our weather will be late Monday as a colder airmass arrives from the north.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.