Christen Middle School briefly on ‘secure status’ as authorities pursue suspect

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Christen Middle School experienced a temporary shift to “secure status” on Wednesday, November 15, as federal authorities searched for a suspect in the area.

The incident prompted the precautionary response by the Laredo Independent School District (LISD), according to a statement from an LISD spokesperson.

A secure perimeter or secure status is implemented when there is a potential threat in the proximity of a school.

LISD received confirmation that the suspect in question had been located.

Border Patrol agents observed a suspicious vehicle by Shea Street and Vidauri Avenue. As agents approached the vehicle, preliminary information suggests that several individuals were observed fleeing from the scene. Border Patrol activated their Air and Marine Operations, deploying a helicopter to the area.

While the agency has not yet confirmed whether any individuals were detained or if the incident is linked to illegal activities, Border Patrol is urging the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity in their surroundings.

