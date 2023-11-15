Cigarroa High School adds new building

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A south Laredo High School is getting a big makeover.

Cigarroa High School has been located in south Laredo near Zapata Highway for the past 40 years.

The school recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil a new part of the building where students can hit the books this coming January.

Cigarroa High School Principal Jose Iznaola said this building is part of a renovation project from the district that was approved back in 2015 from a 21 million dollar bond that includes other Laredo I.S.D. schools such as Dovalina Elementary and Nixon High School.

The project was approved by district board members, faculty, and parents alike.

“We’re so excited to have this building which will provide a state of the art for students and teachers alike, this is part of phase one of the project, phase 2 will demolish the old building and rebuild it from scratch,” said Iznaola.

The building will house more than 1,500 high school students.

