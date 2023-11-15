Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Cigarroa High School adds new building

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A south Laredo High School is getting a big makeover.

Cigarroa High School has been located in south Laredo near Zapata Highway for the past 40 years.

The school recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil a new part of the building where students can hit the books this coming January.

Cigarroa High School Principal Jose Iznaola said this building is part of a renovation project from the district that was approved back in 2015 from a 21 million dollar bond that includes other Laredo I.S.D. schools such as Dovalina Elementary and Nixon High School.

The project was approved by district board members, faculty, and parents alike.

“We’re so excited to have this building which will provide a state of the art for students and teachers alike, this is part of phase one of the project, phase 2 will demolish the old building and rebuild it from scratch,” said Iznaola.

The building will house more than 1,500 high school students.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people involved in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
Driver involved in three vehicle crash in Zapata County identified
Ricardo Rangel and Daisy Campos
Fourth Court of Appeals rules in favor of Ricardo Rangel
There was a serious accident involving a moped Saturday evening.
Man in serious condition following crash on Mines Road
Laredo Police Department sends condolences to Austin PD
Laredo Police Department sends condolences to Austin PD after officer shooting
Laredo Border Patrol agents arrest man with active weapons warrant
Border Patrol agents stationed in south Laredo arrest man with active weapons warrant

Latest News

Cigarroa High School adds new building
American Red Cross Laredo Branch in dire need of volunteers
Support Laredo businesses during Small Business Saturday
Eagle Pass officials: Difficult to prepare for the unknown
Federal judge extends border wire cut ban by 14 days