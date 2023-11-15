Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Coles scores 16, Nelson Jr. and Anderson III add 15 apiece; TCU beats UTRGV 88-55

JaKobe Coles scored 16 points, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Avery Anderson III added 15 points apiece, and TCU beat UT Rio Grande Valley 88-55
(KOSA)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — JaKobe Coles scored 16 points, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Avery Anderson III added 15 points apiece, and TCU beat UT Rio Grande Valley 88-55 Tuesday night.

Emanuel Miller scored all of his 11 points in the second half and Micah Peavy finished with 10 points for TCU (3-0).

Coles hit a 3-pointer that gave the Horned Frogs a 14-12 lead with 10:46 the first half and they never trailed again. Peavy made a layup about 2 minutes later that sparked a 17-6 run to close that half. Nelson grabbed a rebound and hit a streaking Trevian Tennyson for a fast-break dunk and then converted a three-point play to cap the spurt and give TCU a 33-22 lead at intermission.

Ahren Freeman made a jump hook in the lane to open the scoring in the second half but Miller answered with a 3-pointer that pushed the lead into double figures for good with 19:27 to play.

Elijah Elliott scored 16 of his 19 points in the second half for UT Rio Grande Valley (1-2). Freeman and DeAnthony Tipler Jr. each added 10 points.

TCU shot 52% from the field, had 24 assists on 35 made baskets and outrebounded the Vaqueros 44-26, using its 15-8 advantage on the offensive glass to outscore UTRGV 20-4 in second-chance points.

UP NEXT

UT Rio Grande Valley: The Vaqueros wrap up a three-game road trip against Oklahoma on Friday.

TCU: The Horned Frogs play the fourth of six home games to open the season Friday against Mississippi Valley State.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on AP Top 25 basketball throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Most Read

South Texas ranchers seek compensation for property damages amid border crisis
South Texas ranchers seek compensation for property damages amid border crisis
Laredo Police need your help identifying man tied to theft case
Laredo Police need your help identifying man tied to theft case
Five people involved in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
Driver involved in three vehicle crash in Zapata County identified
The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided...
14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to vehicle theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to vehicle theft case

Latest News

File Photo
Felix scores 25 as Prairie View A&M knocks off Abilene Christian 79-74
2022 SEC Men's Basketball Tournament
Richards scores 15 to help McNeese down LeTourneau 81-49
Dallas Stars
Duchene’s OT goal gives Stars 4th straight win, 4-3, over Coyotes
No. 13 Texas A&M cruises past SMU 79-66 in a meeting of old SWC foes