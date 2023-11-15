Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Crash closes lanes on eastbound Loop 20 and Frontage Rd.

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has issued a traffic advisory following a vehicle accident on Eastbound Loop 20 and Frontage Road.

The crash, which happened around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, has led to two lanes of travel currently closed. Emergency response teams are on-site, working to manage the situation and clear the affected lanes.

Police have not yet released details regarding the cause of the crash or information about potential injuries sustained by those involved. It is advised that drivers approaching the area exercise caution and follow any detour instructions provided by law enforcement.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

South Texas ranchers seek compensation for property damages amid border crisis
South Texas ranchers seek compensation for property damages amid border crisis
Laredo Police need your help identifying man tied to theft case
Laredo Police need your help identifying man tied to theft case
Five people involved in multiple vehicle crash on Highway 83
Driver involved in three vehicle crash in Zapata County identified
The crash report says a Canadian Pacific train and a 14-year-old girl riding a horse collided...
14-year-old riding horse hospitalized after crash with train
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to vehicle theft case
Laredo Police need help identifying man tied to vehicle theft case

Latest News

Crash closes lanes on eastbound Loop 20 and Frontage Rd.
Crash closes lanes on eastbound Loop 20 and Frontage Rd.
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Brighter Skies, A Bit Warmer
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Tuesday 7 Day Forecast
Cigarroa High School adds new building