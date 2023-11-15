Crash closes lanes on eastbound Loop 20 and Frontage Rd.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department has issued a traffic advisory following a vehicle accident on Eastbound Loop 20 and Frontage Road.

The crash, which happened around 9 a.m. on Wednesday, November 15, has led to two lanes of travel currently closed. Emergency response teams are on-site, working to manage the situation and clear the affected lanes.

Police have not yet released details regarding the cause of the crash or information about potential injuries sustained by those involved. It is advised that drivers approaching the area exercise caution and follow any detour instructions provided by law enforcement.

