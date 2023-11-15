Domestic Violence Coalition recognizes three for prevention work

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Three individuals are being recognized for going above and beyond in their efforts to stop domestic violence.

The Domestic Violence Coalition gave out its 27th annual award to the three recipients for their work at the Laredo Police Department, the Webb County Attorney’s Office, and Casa Misericordia.

The group says the individuals exemplify the effort needed to prevent domestic violence.

One award recipient credits her work’s purpose in helping play a positive part.

Casa Misericordia Child & Youth Program Manager Thelma Arambula told us, “I’m honored. It’s a very good feeling to be able to do what I do. I call it a calling. It’s something that comes naturally to me to help others. I don’t do it alone. We work with amazing people in the community and my co-workers that have the same mission to help others that are experiencing domestic violence.”

The coalition says they are seeing more people are reaching out for help, including with men.

The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 800-799-7233.

In addition, Casa Misericordia is available for victims of domestic violence in Laredo and surrounding communities.

