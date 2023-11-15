Duchene’s OT goal gives Stars 4th straight win, 4-3, over Coyotes

DALLAS (AP) — Matt Duchene scored 42 seconds into overtime as the Dallas Stars beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Tuesday night for their fourth consecutive win.

Duchene and Tyler Seguin each had a goal and an assist and Esa Lindell and Roope Hintz also scored for the Stars, who ran their home points streak against Arizona to 17-0-1, one game short of the franchise record against any opponent. They haven’t lost at home to the Coyotes since Feb. 7, 2012.

Jake Oettinger (8-2-1) made 23 saves for Dallas, which increased its lead in the Central Division to five points over Colorado, opening a five-game homestand following a 3-0-0 road trip.

“There’s always a little bit of a hangover mentally,” said Duchene, who signed with Dallas last summer after his contract was bought out by Nashville. “I’ve seen it every single year of my career where you come off a long road trip. It felt like we were in control of the game until they went up. And then we still had a lot of gas in the tank to kind of go, ‘OK, let’s push and try and get this thing.’ ”

Clayton Keller, Lawson Crouse and Jason Zucker scored for the Coyotes. Karel Vejmelka, 0-5-1 in his last six games, stopped 30 shots.

“I thought we played a really solid third. Unfortunately, we couldn’t hold the lead,” Coyotes coach Andre Tourigny said. “There’s a lot of frustration there. When you play that kind of an opponent and you lose in overtime and have that kind of frustration, in some ways it’s a good feeling.”

Duchene, skating down the slot toward the net, scored on a feed from Seguin after Oettinger made two saves at the other end. Duchene has goals in four straight games giving him six this season, one short of the team lead.

Keller opened the scoring with a patient wrist shot from the left circle for his team-high seventh goal of the season, beating Oettinger stick side at 5:33 of the first period.

Dallas pulled even late in the first period on defenseman Lindell’s first goal of the season, a wrister from the high slot at 17:52.

Hintz gave the Stars the lead at 9:32 of the second period with the team’s first home power-play goal this season in 17 tries.

Zucker tied the score at 2 with a power-play goal at 12:11 of the third period with 20 seconds left on the penalty. Less than 2½ minutes later, Crouse scored on a breakaway putting Arizona back ahead 3-2.

The Stars suddenly trailed after bringing in an 8-0-0 record when leading after two periods.

Seguin quickly answered, skating down the slot and scoring on a backhander.

Dallas’ Joe Pavelski banged a shot off the far post with 2.7 seconds left in regulation.

Coyotes defenseman Juuso Valimaki was helped to the tunnel early in the third period after he took a shot to the face and didn’t return.

