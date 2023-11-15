Graciela Villarreal announces bid for State Representative District 80

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A figure familiar with the political field has announced her candidacy for State Representative District 80.

Graciela Villarreal, who is currently the district director for State Representative Senator Richard Pena Raymond has announced her bid for District 80.

The seat that is currently occupied by Tracy King covers six counties in Texas including Webb, Atascosa, Frio, and Uvalde Counties.

Villarreal says her experience of helping constituents motivated her to run for office.

“I want to just keep fighting for our constituents, you know, there’s a lot of need, new reforms for Medicaid, new reforms for our veterans, new reforms for our elders,” said Villarreal. “You know they need lots of help, I want to bring more housing for them and definitely working closely to work with Medicaid, right now we have a long waiting list with star kid.”

Villarreal is running against former Webb County Tax Assessor Rosie Cuellar and Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin.

Tracy King has held the seat since 2005.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.