Laredo man arrested after dog found severely malnourished

By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges of animal cruelty after authorities find a dog with signs of severe malnourishment.

Laredo Police Department arrested Gerardo Gonzalez, 52 years of age in the case.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023 at around 8:50 a.m. when Laredo Police were called out to the 3200 block of E. Price Street.

The investigation revealed that animal control had previously went out to the home on multiple occasions and noticed that a dog showed signs of severe malnourishment.

Officials say the dog’s ribs and hip bones were visible and there was mucus-like substance on both eyes.

Gonzalez was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals.

