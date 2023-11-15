Motorcyclist accident reported in central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A motorcyclist is injured following a crash in central Laredo, according to authorities at the scene.

The accident happened early this afternoon at the intersection of N. New York and Corpus Christi.

According to reports, the single-vehicle accident happened when the driver lost control.

The LPD Crash Team is on scene and critical injuries were reported.

Currently, the intersection is closed off for an investigation and crash reconstruction.

This is a developing story and we will provide more details as they become available.

